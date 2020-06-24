Anesco
'Coming of age': Hybrid solar-battery plants set for surge in UK
Around 5GW of subsidy-free solar could come online by 2030 in the UK, much of which could be bolstered by battery storage, according to Aurora Energy Research
Anesco completes latest battery storage project, boosting portfolio to 147MW
Project located near Manchester comprises sixteen 1.25MW lithium ion containers, providing a total storage capacity of 20MW
Shell teams up with Anesco for Norfolk battery storage project
Partnership between Anesco and oil giant's New Energies division will see 1.25MW battery installed at Shell gas terminal in Norfolk
Premier Inn doubles down on solar roof roll out
Whitbread announces plans to add solar arrays to a further 70 hotels, as developer Anesco hails rooftop projects as 'still a viable option for businesses'
BYD solar chief: 'This will be a milestone year for PV plus storage'
Tom Zhao, MD of the Chinese battery and electronics giant's solar division, eyes big things on the horizon for solar storage projects, particularly in the UK
Anesco to cut ribbon on 'UK's first subsidy-free solar farm'
Climate Minister Claire Perry to officially open 10MW Clayhill solar and storage facility