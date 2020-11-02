Greencoat Capital hits 1GW as it snaps up solar portfolio from Allianz Global Investors

Purchase of three operational solar plants brings total value of solar assets in asset manager's Greencoat Solar II fund to £2bn

Asset manager Greencoat Capital has celebrated a number of clean energy investment milestones following the purchase of three operational solar plants from Allianz Global Investors.

The acquisition of the UK plants, which have a combined capacity of 99.1MW, brings the asset manager's total solar capacity to more than 1GW and the total value of PV assets in its Greencoat Solar II fund to £2bn, the company announced last last week.

The plants, which are in Hertfordshire, Worcestershire and Cambridgeshire, have been operational since March 2016 and are part of a larger portfolio of Renewable Obligation Certification-backed solar sites originally developed by Baywa.

"Having owned and operated the other half of this portfolio for four years, we know these are high quality assets and are really pleased with the acquisition," said investment manager Karin Kaiser. "We're very proud to have deployed more than £1bn of private sector capital through Greencoat Solar II and continue to see an attractive pipeline of opportunities."

Kaiser added that it was "fantastic" to contribute to the ramp up of renewable power sector while at the same time delivering "stable returns" to the investor's pension fund clients.

Greencoat Capital, which also purchased a 156MW portfolio of UK solar assets from investor Blackrock and developer Lightsource BP in May, confirmed that it now owns 122 UK sites across its two funds.

The news comes as Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, the world's first listed investment fund to focus solely on energy storage, last week announced it had acquired an 81MW battery storage portfolio from Anesco for £29.2m.

The handover is one part of a wider partnership between the two companies, which will see Anesco provide operations and maintance and asset optimsiation services for the batteries and full revenue optimisation services for all of Gore Street's assets.

The battery portfolio changing hands comprises 14 UK storage assets, ranging in size from 1MW to 20MW, bringing Gore Street's total storage asset portfolio to 320MW, the companies said.

The firms added that the transaction cemented Anesco's transition from asset owner to solar and storage engineering services provider, following the sale of its Clayhill solar-plus-storage site to Gridserve in July.