Gresham House snaps up 20MW Devon solar farm through partnership with Anesco

Asset manager Gresham House has acquired a 20MW solar farm from renewable energy developer Anesco, as part of a three-year development and construction partnership between the firms valued in excess of £100m, it announced yesterday.

Beavor Grange solar farm, located near Axminster, Devon, is the fourth site to change hands under the 200MW ground mount solar partnership between the two firms, they said.

It follows the acquisition of two 20MW solar farms earlier this year located in Cirencester in Gloucestershire, and Alfreton in Derbyshire. They also followed the acquisition of another project - the 50MW Low Farm in Lincolnshire - last August.

When completed Beavor Grange solar farm is expected to cover an area of just under 28 hectares, while generating enough clean electricity to power around 5,000 homes and helping to save approximately 4,500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, Gresham House said.

Work on the site is due to begin in early 2023 and Gresham House estimated it would take around 34 weeks to complete, with Anesco handling all engineering, procurement and construction of the project. The site is set to benefit from a lifespan of 40 years, after which time it will be returned to its natural state, Gresham House said.

An advanced biodiversity plan and significant ecological enhancements have also been built into the designs for the solar project, in a bid to help support some of the UK's most at-risk birds and wildlife, according to the asset manager.

"Through our partnership with Gresham House, we are delighted to be supporting the UK's transition to cleaner, greener energy," said Sarah Webb, business development director at Anesco. "Beavor Grange is the fourth large-scale solar project we have progressed to the investment-ready stage for Gresham House, and we will be continuing to add to that total very soon."

Once operational, Anesco said it would monitor the solar farm's operations and maintenance to ensure that it continues to operate at optimal efficiency.

"The site has been sensitively developed with attention to biodiversity enhancement as well as ensuring quality construction and efficient operation," said Wayne Cranstone, investment director at Gresham House. "We continue to support new build solar to increase the UK's drive towards self-sufficiency in renewable energy, and so we were particularly delighted to have been awarded three Contracts for Difference on three of the solar parks under this partnership in the government's recent CFD auction round, AR4."