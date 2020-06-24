anaerobic digestion
Nice gas, Gromit: Wensleydale by-product to generate green energy
Agreement between the Wensleydale Creamery and Iona Capital will see whey permeate converted into 10,000MWh of green energy
Michael Gove calls on business community to crack down on food waste
Environment Secretary calls on food, retail, and hospitality firms to commit to new food waste targets, as government awards first trance of food redistribution funding
Green gas milestone: One million UK homes now supplied with biomethane
There has been a surge in number of UK homes being supplied with gas from farm and food waste, according to latest data from the Green Gas Certification Scheme
Military operation: RAF Marham secures green power purchase deal in UK first
British military base will be first to run almost entirely on green electricity thanks to partnership with nearby Future Biogas AD plant
Green gas: UK gears up for 'huge' surge in new biomethane plants through to 2020
Almost 50 applications for building new biomethane green gas plants have been lodged with Ofgem, with a raft of projects expected to come online by 2020
Why England needs universal food waste collections
ADBA's Charlotte Morton explains why it's essential the government commits to universal food waste collections in Defra's upcoming Resource and Waste Strategy
Vegan power row: Biogas industry defends sector's use of animal waste
Anaerobic digestion is a solution for, not the cause of, agricultural waste, insists ADBA following Ecotricity claims energy users are unwittingly supporting factory farming
Ecotricity launches world's first 'vegan electricity' offer
Green energy specialist promises to take on industry's dirty secret and deliver power that avoids all animal by-products
Lost in the reeds? Why winning the plastic war is much harder than it looks
Firms are under pressure to tackle the scourge of plastic waste, but are their new strategies credible and could they prove counterproductive?
Bristol Energy taps 'poo bus' creators to run city on sewage
Bristol-based utility teams up with GENeco, the company behind the 'poo bus', to roll out green gas produced from toilet waste
German water treatment company EnviroChemie acquires cheese waste start-up Clearfleau
British start-up turns cheese waste into green gas
AD industry slams 'unjustified' hike in environmental permit fees
The costs of applying for and maintaining permits for anaerobic digestion plants could double under Environment Agency proposals, trade body ADBA warns
Home biogas: turning food waste into renewable energy
Australians love cooking with gas, but what if you could make your own supply, using leftover food waste? It may be time for more households to embrace home biogas - and stop paying gas bills
Cheers! Inver House Distillery commissions £3m whisky biogas project
Scottish distillery Balmenach will have the lowest carbon footprint of any distillery in Scotland, once the green gas plant is up and running next Spring
Bristol businesses abuzz over Bio-Bee food waste truck
GENeco unveils new truck that collects and runs on commercial food waste
Green Investment Group sells 70MW of energy assets to Bioenergy Infrastructure Group
Mass sale of 20 assets, including anaerobic digestion, biomass and waste-to-energy sites, follows Green Investment Bank's transition to private hands on Friday
Report: Green gas could now power one million homes
Anaerobic digestion capacity has grown 18 per cent over the last year, but with more support from government it could get bigger, industry claims
Iona Capital reveals jobs boost from £130m North West bioenergy funding
Infrastructure projects in region expected create 300 jobs by June this year and a further 600 over the next two years
SEaB Energy makes dash for the sun, taking Flexibuster waste-to-energy plant to California
UK cleantech firm set to install its on-site anaerobic digestion system at a US naval base in California as part of a four-year research project into food waste
For farmers, Brexit could be a curse...and a blessing
Greener for Life's Winston Reed believes that although Brexit will hit agriculture hard, it could also present farmers with an opportunity to become green energy leaders
BEIS confirms details for £290m clean power project auction
Renewables subsidy auction opens for applications from offshore wind, biomass, wave, tidal stream, AD and geothermal projects on April 2
UK waste and recycling infrastructure 'in limbo' amid fall in planning applications
Planning applications for 'green' waste and recycling sites fall for second year running, according to data compiled by law firm EMW
A matter of life and death? How Blue Sky Bio plans to revolutionise AD biogas energy
BusinessGreen Technology Awards winner reveals how it is piloting technology that could more than double the efficiency of AD biogas generation
Inside NVP Energy's plan to clean up the wastewater treatment industry
Irish start-up uses a pioneering system of low-temperature anaerobic digestion to deliver on-site wastewater treatment that delivers a green energy bonus