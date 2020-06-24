Algae

Can we save the algae biofuel industry?
Christian Ridley of the University of Cambridge explores whether developing algae-based products alongside biofuels could help the emerging sector overcome current cost challenges

Moving forward on 'White Biotech'
It doesn’t take a genius to understand the advantages of getting the best raw materials at the best prices. One way to do that – and an increasingly important part of our procurement strategy – is to take advantage of industrial biotechnology