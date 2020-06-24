Algae
Breakthrough in algae production could usher in desert farming, claim scientists
Researchers from Abu Dhabi and the UAE pioneer new strain of algae that can thrive in ultra-bright desert environments - opening the door for algal farming in the Middle East
Enriching diets and business with TerraVia's algae-based salmon feed
US firm believes AlgaPrime is a cost-effective and sustainable means of stemming declining omega-3 levels in farmed salmon
Can we save the algae biofuel industry?
Christian Ridley of the University of Cambridge explores whether developing algae-based products alongside biofuels could help the emerging sector overcome current cost challenges
TerraVia and Unilever ink $200m sustainable algae deal
Company formerly known as Solazyme signs major agreement to provide sustainable high performance algae oils to consumer goods giant
Next year will we mainly be wearing algae?
Hubbub's Trewin Restorick explores how H&M's new Global Challenge Award promises to deliver exciting new innovations in green fashion
Statoil and ExxonMobil invest in sustainable energy research
Oil and gas giants announce research partnerships to develop sustainable energy technologies and algae fuels
US aims to power up algae-based biofuels with $18m boost
Colorado School of Mines and University of California among winners of latest funding round
Moving forward on 'White Biotech'
It doesn’t take a genius to understand the advantages of getting the best raw materials at the best prices. One way to do that – and an increasingly important part of our procurement strategy – is to take advantage of industrial biotechnology
Groundbreaking biofuel project brings new life to Cornish mine
Scientists hope clean-up operation at tin mine will lead to global environmental benefits
Solazyme hints at plans for European algae oil plant
Biotechnology specialist admits it is considering plans for a new commercial-scale production facility in Europe
Could Solazyme's algae hold the secret to the world's greenest and healthiest chip?
US algae-based biofuel pioneer reveals how it is expanding to deliver alternatives to vegetable oils that are good for your cholesterol and your carbon footprint
Electric Grand Prix to be powered by algae
Formula E executive confirms deal with UK firm Aquafuel to use glycerine-powered generators to recharge electric race cars
Solazyme and AkzoNobel team up in pursuit of algae breakthrough
Paint giant inks agreement that could see it purchase 10,000 tonnes of algal oil as part of its efforts to phase out use of fossil fuels and palm oil
Captured CO2 used to grow fish food
Technology Centre Mongstad pioneers pilot plant to grow algae rich in omega-3 for $10bn farmed fish industry
Ecover to replace palm oil with algae
Laundry liquid set to be the first of a range of products to use algal oil, in a move designed to reduce demand for controversial palm oil
From Royal trains to jet planes - Green Fuels prepares for take-off
UK biofuel pioneer seeks fresh funding to build new distribution and jet biofuel business model
Solazyme's twisted path to an algae-based future
Jole Makower explores a company's decade-long quest to transform and optimize the currency of the industrial economy
Sewage-powered biofuels plant claims 'major breakthrough'
Developers Aqualia says algae-based technology could enable Spain to 'power 200,000 vehicles through a single toilet flush'
US steps up advanced biofuels support with $25m funding
Algae biofuels producers win lion's share of funding as United States' first commercial-scale cellulosic biofuels plant opens in Florida
Australian coal plant emissions set to spawn algae biofuels
Macquarie Generation signs deal with Algae.Tec to use waste CO2 from Bayswater plant to grow algae for transport fuel
Case Study: US Navy's great, green fleet sets sail for sustainable shores
A programme that aims to source 50 per cent of fuel from renewable sources by 2020 is set to transform how the world's military operates
Finance and policy barriers putting the handbrake on advanced biofuels
Developers are struggling to convince investors, but first commercial-scale plants aim to demonstrate viability
BP pulls out of US advanced biofuels plant
Plans for 36 million gallon Florida facility abandoned as oil giant focuses on R&D and licensing technology
Lufthansa pilots algae jet fuel plant in Europe
German airline signs deal with Australian company to build industrial-scale plant in an unnamed country