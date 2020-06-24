air quality
Birmingham mulls pollution-busting car ban
Private cars taking 'through trips' could be banned from the city centre under radical plans to improve air quality
City of London set to host UK's first zero emission street
Groundbreaking scheme set to launch in Spring 2020 will ban all petrol and diesel cars from street 24 hours a day, seven days a week
Government urged to make EVs more accessible for low income households
New reports make the case for policies that help make electric vehicles accessible to all income levels by lowering the up-front cost of the technology and boosting second hand market
Study: Air pollution spikes trigger hundreds of hospitalisations
New data from King's College London reveals jump in cardiac arrests, strokes, and asthma attacks on high pollution days
SDG11: How granular data is helping to tackle the air pollution crisis
US air sensor pioneer is working with governments, businesses, and communities around the world to ensure action to tackle air pollution - and deliver on SDG11 - is properly targeted
Government tables 'groundbreaking' Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation to deliver new environmental regulator and legally binding green targets
Businesses urged to sign up to new Clean Air Taskforce
As government launches latest clean air funding round, Environment Minister Rebecca Pow calls on businesses to join the likes of Uber, Engie, and Philips in backing new initiative
'Almost no progress': Much of UK still suffering from chronic air pollution, figures show
ClientEarth analysis of new government data shows 83 per cent of UK areas failed to comply with EU legal limits on nitrogen dioxide last year
Spending Round: Defra wins funding boost but BEIS nets just £30m for Net Zero
Spending Round was slim pickings for green economy, but did include more cash for greener buses, £30m for Net Zero projects, and more money for air quality and biodiversity
Double green funding to avert climate breakdown, NGOs tell Chancellor
Ahead of Wednesday's Spending Review, coalition of charities say low-carbon spending must rise rapidly to hit Net Zero target
Emission impossible? We need to increase national accountability for air pollution
Better transport policies targeting taxes at the most polluting vehicles would improve air quality, argues Bright Blue's William Nicolle
Air pollution: Could a fuel duty hike and EV tax breaks help clean up our air?
Does the UK need a Committee on Air Pollution? Think tank Bright Blue sets out policy menu for tackling air pollution crisis
The Big Smoke: Strand becomes first street in London to breach pollution limit
The Strand on the North bank of the Thames breaks legal EU limits on air quality for the entire year - in July
Nissan refuses government request on Qashqai emissions
Manufacturer told DVSA it would not retrofit polluting vehicles, despite other firms agreeing to modifications
Carmakers urged to address brake and tyre pollution as 'immediate priority'
Government advisors warn particle emissions from tyres, brakes, and road-wear are overlooked problem caused by both fossil fuel cars and EVs
From car free days to electric ice creams, flurry of announcements mark Clean Air Day
London Mayor Sadiq Khan announces London's biggest ever Car Free Day, as businesses line up to promote zero emission innovations
Why we need to get personal about air pollution
Trewin Restorick reveals how Hubbub's new Air We Share project is seeking to make the risks from air pollution as visible as possible
Half of parents would move house to avoid air pollution if they could, research reveals
Environmental charity Hubbub is calling on businesses to join its campaign to develop new initiatives to tackle air pollution and raise awareness of health risks
ULEZ cuts number of worst polluting cars in central London
Mayor hails 'significant impact' in first month of capital's ultra-low emission zone
Clean air study: UK homes branded 'toxic pollution boxes'
Study conducted ahead of Clean Air Day highlights health threats posed by indoor air pollution that is several times worse on average than its outdoor equivalent
Matt Hancock launches study into 'deadly poison' of air pollution
Review will assess impact of dirty air on health and will support NHS efforts to go green
Breathe easy? London's new clean air zone enters into force
The Ultra Low Emissions Zone comes into effect today, imposing an extra charge on all but the cleanest vehicles entering the central London