'A landmark day': Business leaders call on government to back ULEZ expansion

London's Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) has today expanded to cover the whole of the capital, with London Mayor Sadiq Khan hailing "a landmark day for our city" that will help ensure "every Londoner breathes cleaner air".

The extension of the zone beyond central London means nearly 700,000 car drivers in Greater London now face a charge of £12.50 a day for driving in the expanded zone, unless they upgrade to less polluting vehicles.

However, the Mayor's Office this weekend reiterated that the vast majority of motorists would be unaffected, generous grants are available to help those households and business with older vehicles to purchase compliant cars and vans, and that the policy will result in significant public health benefits.

"We've already seen huge progress since I announced the expansion," Khan said in a statement. "On the eve of the roll out nine in 10 cars seen driving in the zone on an average day are already compliant and won't pay a penny. Financial help is available for every single Londoner and small business whose vehicle is not compliant.

"It was a very tough decision to expand the zone, but with toxic air leading to around 4,000 premature deaths each year and our children growing up with stunted lungs, it is the right thing to do."

According to the Mayor's Office the ULEZ has been "one of the most effective clean air measures in the world", leading to reductions in harmful nitrogen dioxide levels along roads in central London of 46 per cent. The London-wide ULEZ is expected to lead to a reduction of nearly 10 per cent of NOx emissions from cars in outer London and reduce PM2.5 exhaust emissions from cars by nearly 16 per cent.

However, the political row over the controversial policy is continuing to rumble on, with a Conservative Party spokesperson this weekend accusing Khan of "going out of his way to raise taxes on hardworking people by pressing ahead with his crippling Ulez tax - with full backing from Keir Starmer and his frontbench".

Reports suggested Number 10 had also investigated using legal action to try and block the expansion of ULEZ, only to conclude any such action was likely to fail.

Labour has countered that the ULEZ was originally planned by Boris Johnson during his time as Conservative Mayor of London and is entirely in line with the government's Air Quality Plan, which has seen various cities such as Birmingham and Bristol instructed to introduce their own clean air zones. The latest version of the Air Quality Plan was introduced after the government was successfully sued by green groups over its failure to come forward with sufficiently ambitious policies for tackling illegal levels of air pollution.

Khan has also accused the government of providing hundreds millions of pounds of funding to other cities to enable scrappage schemes, but denied London the same funding, forcing the mayor to use existing budgets to introduce a £160m grant scheme in the capital.

Speaking to the Guardian over the weekend, Khan accused Rishi Sunak of putting "decades of progress on clean air into reverse" by deliberately destroying the cross party consensus on the need to tackle air pollution.

"Rishi Sunak has been shown to have been irresponsible and hypocritical," he said. "What does he have to say to the parents of all those children with asthma who can't breathe? Why is it OK to give financial support to clean air zones around the country but not London? He could be the prime minister who puts a decade of progress on clean air in London into reverse. If he does, he will go down in history as the polluting PM who had the chance to save lives but refused to take it, stunting our children's lungs in the process."

Meanwhile, a group of green business leaders have today written to Sunak urging him to "support positive local action to deliver a clean economy, such as shown by the Mayor of London's expansion of the Ultra Low Emission Zone, and the commitment to be net zero by 2030".

The letter - which is signed by bosses from Addison Lee, Volta Trucks, BusinessLDN, XCO2, Jensen Hunt Design, and Retrofit Works - argues ambitious air quality and climate policies are key for attracting business investment.

"Those leaders that take on air pollution don't just ensure our workforce will have better health, but they also have given us a certainty of direction that has allowed us to invest in London," the letter states. "It is why Volta Trucks chose North London to base their Maintenance and Servicing Hub - they know that London will continue to encourage cleaner haulage. In turn, such policies guarantee that retail businesses know they can concentrate on decarbonising their fleet without fear of a regulatory u-turn. For the same reason, Addison Lee have invested in a fully electric fleet and, alongside others, have known they are able to invest in dedicated charging points to help their drivers in the move to net zero, and black taxis have demonstrated leadership in switching to zero emission capable vehicles due to TfL's ambitious licensing requirements."

The letter insists it "is not partisan" and salutes Sunak's "efforts to ensure the economy delivers the growth that households and businesses need".

However, it also rejects arguments from the government's media outriders that "air pollution and climate change is only a priority when the economy is strong". "Quite to the contrary, we not only know the need to act for health and environmental reasons but we fiercely believe that in doing so we will unlock greater productivity and build back our economy," it adds.

Separately, Greenpeace UK clean air campaigner Paul Morozzo today called on Number 10 to stop "playing politics" with Londoners' health.

"Rishi Sunak has a legal obligation to cut harmful pollution levels across the UK," he said. "So instead of playing politics with such a vital issue, he should work with the London Mayor to provide proper financial support for working people wanting to get rid of older, more polluting vehicles. The Prime Minister should step up to make sure that working families are supported and costs fall on those with the broadest shoulders."

Number 10 was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

