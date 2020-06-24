Abu Dhabi
From Abu Dhabi to Colombia, electric buses take to the streets
Masdar to deliver first all-electric bus service in the Middle East, as BYD continues Latin American expansion drive
Bright idea: How Shuji Nakamura's LED invention changed the world
The electronic engineer shared a Nobel Prize for developing the first blue LED 25 years ago, but he tells BusinessGreen the potential of energy efficient lighting is far from fully realised
'An investment in future generations': Inside the world's largest solar project
The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is set to deliver 5GW capacity by 2030, making it the largest in the world - BusinessGreen pays a visit to the desert power plant
Masdar expands renewables portfolio amid flurry of solar deals across Middle East
Abu Dhabi firm to develop wind projects in Egypt and solar in Jordan, as International Solar Alliance eyes $1tr of private investment gloabally
Statoil and Masdar step up 'Batwind' offshore wind storage collaboration
Firms to analyse Hywind floating offshore wind plus battery storage project in Scotland and explore potential for wider use of the technology
Can renewables really compete in the oil-rich Middle East?
The region is keen to move away from oil, but Siemens' outlook report still suggests gas power could remain dominant through to 2035 - are renewables once again being underestimated?
Liwa Strategic Water Reserve: Abu Dhabi unveils record-breaking sub-desert water reserve in bid to boost climate resilience
Reservoir is hailed as 'breakthrough sustainable engineering feat' as UAE seeks to combat water supply risk
IRENA: All renewables to be cost competitive with fossil fuels by 2020
'Turning to renewables for new power generation is not simply an environmentally conscious decision, it is now - overwhelmingly - a smart economic one'
Reports: World's first steel CCS project comes online
Abu Dhabi project expected to save emissions equivalent to taking more than 170,000 cars off the road
Abu Dhabi hails record low solar power bids
Local media reports Sweihan solar farm is set to deliver clean power at a record low cost following latest auction
Global solar market tipped to hit 756GW by 2025, as world's lowest cost solar farm edges forward
GlobalData report predicts compound annual growth rate of over 13 per cent for global solar PV market over the next decade
Surrender or resurgence? Interserve battles with 'audacious' emissions goal
Latest data shows construction and services giant faces a steep challenge to hit 2020 carbon and water reduction targets - head of sustainability Tim Haywood reveals a rethink may be on the cards
Abu Dhabi: Is there prosperity to be found beyond oil?
Oliver Greenfield of the Green Economy Coalition argues the emirate has potential to diversify its economy under the banner 'sustainable behaviour is the patriotism', but huge challenges await
IRENA: Renewable energy scale-up to reap massive benefits for Gulf states
Meeting current renewable energy plans and targets in Gulf countries would save 11 trillion litres of water and 400 million barrels of oil, report concludes
Zayed Future Energy Prize calls on leading clean tech firms to enter funding race
High-profile $4m prize extends deadline for entries to the end of June, as Jonathon Porritt urges energy storage sector to get involved
IRENA seeks to entrench renewable energy development best practices
Project Navigator toolkit aims to give developers around the world access to case studies and best practice guidance
Sustainable Masdar City is a breath of fresh air
Ambitious project outside Abu Dhabi is inspiring new sustainable innovations
Etihad expects biofuel flights within five years
Company teams up with Total, Boeing, and Masdar to develop sustainable aviation biofuel industry in the United Arab Emirates
Masdar digs deep for Middle East's first carbon capture project
Abu Dhabi investment fund joins with national oil company to develop $122.5m CCUS infrastructure project
Masdar plans renewables-powered desalination plants
Abu Dhabi's green energy company aims to have a commercial-scale plant in place by 2020
McDonald's fries away fleet emissions with biodiesel programme
Company's logistics fleet in the UAE has travelled over a million kilometres using recycled vegetable oil since July 2011
What next for the world's greenest city?
Will Nichols discovers Abu Dhabi is determined not to let teething problems derail Masdar City
Will agriculture be incorporated into Durban's climate change text?
South African President expected to lead efforts to restore agricultural adaptation and mitigation in United Nations negotiations