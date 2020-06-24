AB InBev
Green Bud: AB InBev inks major renewable energy deal
Brewing giant claims it has inked the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history
AB InBev launches UK trial for LNG truck
World's largest brewer trials gas-powered truck, as major corporates press EU for bolder action to drive green truck market
VIDEO: How to brew greener beer
BusinessGreen went to visit Stella Artois in Belgium to find out how AB InBev, one of the world's biggest brewers, is cutting its environmental impact
Subsidy free solar: Lightsource BP strikes major green power deal with Budweiser brewer
Lightsource BP will build out the UK's largest unsubsidised solar installation to provide green power to make Budweiser beer
Cheers! Corona launches plastic-free beer can rings
Plant-based biodegradable rings will hold six packs of beer together without creating unnecessary plastic waste, Corona claims
AB InBev launches green innovation start-up accelerator
Drinks giant set to invest up to $100,000 per company in firms tackling climate change, water security and packaging waste
Brewing giant AB InBev orders in 800 hydrogen-electric trucks
Anheuser-Busch orders 800 zero emission HGVs from Nikola Motor Company it aims to covert entire US fleet of HGVs by 2025
Reports: AB Inbev invents low-carbon beer bubbles
World's largest brewer claims it can make fizzy beer without needing to boil water and hops
'It's in our best interests': How Ab InBev hopes its sustainability targets will resonate with millennials
Changing customer demographics mean it is essential brewing giant is seen to lead on green issues, argues chief sustainability officer Tony Milikin
Ab InBev brews up fresh sustainability targets
World's largest brewer promises 100 per cent renewable electricity, 100 per cent recycled packaging, and 25 per cent cut in CO2 emissions by 2025
Budweiser now brews US beer with 100 per cent renewable electricity
Beer giant unveils a new green power label for beers made with renewable electricity