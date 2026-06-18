How can businesses build a credible, high integrity carbon credit portfolio that both supports their wider climate strategy and stands up to growing scrutiny from consumers, customers and stakeholders?

Earlier this week, BusinessGreen - in association with Ecologi - brought together a host of top experts to discuss the evolving global market for carbon credits, touching on the role of regulations and the Oxford Principles in enhancing carbon credit integrity, the potential ramification of the Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) newly-launched Corporate Net Zero Standard, how companies of all shapes and sizes should approach this rapidly growing market, and much, much more besides.

Featuring top experts from Ecologi, Bytes Technology Group, and Gold Standard, the full webinar discussion - hosted by BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray - is now available to watch back on demand at the link below.

Speakers included:

Sam Jackson , director of climate science and impact, Ecologi

, director of climate science and impact, Ecologi Lisa Prickett, group sustainability manager, Bytes Technology Group

group sustainability manager, Bytes Technology Group Dan Magarth, head of corporate best practice, Gold Standard

This webinar was hosted in partnership with Ecologi.