Report: Global mobile networks cut CO2 but face steep path to 2030 climate goal

Operational emissions from mobile phone networks are falling, but major challenges remain to secure access to sufficient renewables capacity worldwide, industry body GSMA warns
Global mobile phone network operators have continued to reduce their operational greenhouse gas emissions in recent years, but face a steep challenge to achieve their collective 2030 climate goals as network...
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