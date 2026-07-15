Report: Global mobile networks cut CO2 but face steep path to 2030 climate goal

Michael Holder
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Operational emissions from mobile phone networks are falling, but major challenges remain to secure access to sufficient renewables capacity worldwide, industry body GSMA warns

Global mobile phone network operators have continued to reduce their operational greenhouse gas emissions in recent years, but face a steep challenge to achieve their collective 2030 climate goals as network...

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Michael Holder
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