CDP: How inaction on environmental risks leave corporates at risk of $1.24tr in additional costs by 2030

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

New report reveals how companies see $10 of potential benefit for every $1 invested in responding to physical climate risks

A failure to mitigate worsening environmental risks could cost large and mid-sized businesses projected accumulative losses of $1.24tr by 2030, which could then rise to $1.77tr by 2040. That is according...

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Stuart Stone
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