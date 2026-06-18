Measured impact: How Fristads' workwear cut water use and CO2 for customers in 2025

Fristads' environmentally declared workwear has enabled customers to significantly reduce the environmental impact of their workwear purchases. Based on the number of Fristads Green garments sold in 2025, customers saved enough water to fill 3,840 Olympic-size swimming pools and CO2e emissions equalling 1,850 round-trip flights between Helsinki and Munich.

The savings were calculated using Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), third-party verified documents that measure a garment's environmental impact across its entire lifecycle – from raw material production and manufacturing to use and end of life.

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Measuring the impact of workwear

Fristads became the first company in the world to introduce an Environmental Product Declaration for clothing in 2019 and remains the only workwear manufacturer to apply EPDs to its products. Based on this data, it becomes possible to identify the biggest sources of emissions and develop workwear with a lower environmental impact than conventionally produced garments - Fristads Green.

In 2025 alone, Fristads' customers combined saved approximately 9.6 million cubic metres of water and 1,183 tons of CO2e by choosing Fristads Green products, compared with conventionally produced garments. That roughly equals 3,840 Olympic size swimming pools and 1,850 round-trip flights between Helsinki and Munich respectively.

"Workwear may seem like a small part of a company's environmental footprint, but when you look at the scale of industrial procurement, the impact quickly becomes significant," said Petra Öberg Gustafsson, Fristads CEO. "By combining durable design with measurable environmental data, we help our customers reduce their climate impact while maintaining the safety and performance they depend on." Petra Öberg Gustafsson, Fristads CEO

Supporting customers' climate goals

Today, Fristads Green-garments are available across all major product categories, including the construction, service and industry sectors, as well as high-visibility and weather protection garments. This autumn, the concept is expanding into one of the most technically demanding product segments: multinorm protective clothing.

By providing verified environmental data for each garment, EPDs help companies compare products, justify purchasing decisions and incorporate workwear data into their sustainability reporting, including Scope 3 emissions. Fristads has also developed a digital tool – Green Calculator – to make it easier to visualise the impact of different choices and translate them into measurable results.

Part of the sustainability strategy

Growing the share of environmentally declared Fristads Green garments is part of Fristads' overall sustainability strategy and the goal to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions by 50 per cent by 2030, compared with the base year 2022.

With the expansion of EPDs across its collections, Fristads continues to push for more transparency and measurable change within the workwear industry.

"Once you can measure the impact, you can also reduce it," said Gustafsson.

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