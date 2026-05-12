'Dangerous domino effect': Companies forecast $900bn losses from extreme weather

Cost of mitigating climate risks almost 13 times lower than their financial impact, yet only one-in-three firms class extreme weather exposure as a material risk
The financial impact of extreme weather events is already driving billions of dollars in losses across the global economy and costs are expected to escalate sharply to almost $900bn as flooding, rainfall,...
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