Partner Insight: How Santander is working with local partners in Milton Keynes to address common barriers to make homes more energy efficient
Decarbonising the UK's 28 million homes poses a significant challenge.
BusinessGreen explores how Santander is bringing together local authorities and education providers in Milton Keynes to address common barriers and location-specific challenges for decarbonising housing – and what lessons and learnings can be applied more widely across the UK.
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This video is sponsored by Santander.