Study: Iran War energy crisis loads over $100bn of additional costs onto households and businesses

James Murray
clock • 4 min read
Study: Iran War energy crisis loads over $100bn of additional costs onto households and businesses

Analysis from campaign group 350.org calculates surge in oil and gas prices has led to over $104bn of additional costs for consumers worldwide over the past month

Consumers have faced over $100bn of additional costs since the start of the Iran War a month ago, as a spike in oil and gas prices has led to increased energy and fuel costs worldwide. That is according...

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