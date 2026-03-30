Study: Iran War energy crisis loads over $100bn of additional costs onto households and businesses

Analysis from campaign group 350.org calculates surge in oil and gas prices has led to over $104bn of additional costs for consumers worldwide over the past month
Consumers have faced over $100bn of additional costs since the start of the Iran War a month ago, as a spike in oil and gas prices has led to increased energy and fuel costs worldwide. That is according...
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