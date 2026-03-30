Angera Declaration: 150 leading scientists call for bolder action to tackle methane emissions

Statement to mark 250th anniversary of the discovery of methane calls on policymakers and businesses to rapidly accelerate efforts to tackle powerful greenhouse gas
A group of 150 leading scientists from around the world has today issued a call to action called for governments and businesses to redouble efforts to tackle rising methane emissions that threaten to breach...
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