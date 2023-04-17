What does it take to slash a building's carbon footprint?

Join Equans at the Civic and Helix centres on their journey to make net zero happen in Newcastle

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

INTERACTIVE VIDEO: Turning Newcastle's historic buildings green is an ambitious project that comes with challenges, but also with significant rewards

 

BG_Equans_Final from Incisive Studios on Vimeo.

 

Buildings are responsible for about two-thirds of Newcastle's carbon emissions, and they are a core focus of the city's decarbonisation challenges as it works to reach net zero by 2030.

Equans is collaborating with Newcastle on the ambitious goal as it works across the city to upgrade historic buildings and iconic landmarks. At the iconic Civic Centre, Equans is installing air source heat pumps to help offset about 80 per cent of the building's gas usage. Elsewhere, the Helix District Energy Scheme provides low cost and low carbon heating to a network of commercial buildings.

Join Equans at the Civic and Helix centres on their journey to make net zero happen in Newcastle, by watching the interactive video above.

This video is sponsored by Equans.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Rooftop solar calls, CO2 removals tech, and rewilding Scotland: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

Global Briefing: Cepsa and Bio-Oils plot €1bn Spanish biofuels plant

Most read
01

Study: UK councils lagging behind on green home retrofit support

17 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Abatable snaps up Ecosphere+ to create expanded carbon credit trading platform

17 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

14 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Corporate leaders are greenwashing - and they know it

14 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Buildings

Credit: iStock
Buildings

Study: UK councils lagging behind on green home retrofit support

Research by Lendology claims not enough councils are considering how to tackle emissions from draughty local private homes as part of their net zero targets

Amber Rolt
clock 17 April 2023 • 4 min read
Artist impression of the planned Lego factory in Virginia, USA | Credit: Lego Group
Buildings

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

Toy manufacturer has begun construction of major new factory in Virginia which it claims will be fully 'carbon neutral' once it opens in 2025

Amber Rolt
clock 14 April 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: Laing O'Rourke
Buildings

In the mix: Laing O'Rourke makes switch to low carbon concrete for UK projects

Firm that worked on Manchester Airport, the Thames Tideway, and Hinkley Point C pledges to exclusively pour low carbon concrete at UK sites

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 April 2023 • 3 min read