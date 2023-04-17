What does it take to slash a building's carbon footprint?

Buildings are responsible for about two-thirds of Newcastle's carbon emissions, and they are a core focus of the city's decarbonisation challenges as it works to reach net zero by 2030.

Equans is collaborating with Newcastle on the ambitious goal as it works across the city to upgrade historic buildings and iconic landmarks. At the iconic Civic Centre, Equans is installing air source heat pumps to help offset about 80 per cent of the building's gas usage. Elsewhere, the Helix District Energy Scheme provides low cost and low carbon heating to a network of commercial buildings.

This video is sponsored by Equans.