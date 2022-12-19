MyStory: Giving a former prison site in Amsterdam a sustainable makeover

clock • 1 min read

Schroders' Pieter Akkerman shows around the site of a former prison in Amsterdam that is being transformed into a sustainable community

Read more sustainability insights from Schroders >

This article and video is sponsored by Schroders.

