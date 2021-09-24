Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

clock • 2 min read
Is global climate action reaching a tipping point?

Industry Voice: Signify's Jonathan Weinert takes a look at the key role for lighting in in combatting climate change

US President Joe Biden's climate action announcements on Earth Day in April earlier this year represented the single largest commitment to emissions reductions ever. According to Niklas Höhne, of the NewClimate Institute, we may be reaching a global tipping point. "With other big emitters like Japan, the EU and the UK also stepping up, we are now starting to see the kind of near-term climate action the world needs to win the race to net zero by 2050, and keep warming to 1.5°C," Höhne said. However, he warns that "the gap is still huge," so there is still a lot of work to be done.

We are now starting to see the kind of near-term climate action the world needs to win the race to net zero by 2050"

Smart connected systems are uniquely positioned to help businesses and cities participate in climate action initiatives around the world. And they're essential to achieving those goals. One simple and often overlooked way to get into the sustainability game is connected LED lighting. Are you aware, for example, that lighting consumes around half of a city's total electricity use? By reducing the energy needed for lighting, connected LED lighting systems can save up to 80 per cent over conventional lighting systems. In other words, energy-efficient lighting retrofits alone can reduce a city's total energy budget by around 40 per cent.

Now that incentive funds and subsidies for green renovations are being made available in the USA, the EU, and elsewhere, the world can't really afford not to retrofit lighting in the built environment wherever possible. We have the technology. The only question is whether or not we have the will.

Energy efficient technology that boosts a digital era

But let's look beyond lighting for a moment - or to be more precise, let's look at how connected lighting contributes to climate action beyond illumination. Because lighting is already everywhere that people are, connected lighting systems can serve as the perfect platform for distributing Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities that promise to make businesses and cities smarter and more sustainable.

Such IoT capabilities include smart solutions that can make renovated buildings not only greener but also healthier and more user-friendly. They could also include smart city technologies - such as built-in charging points - to support the widespread use of electric vehicles (EVs) alongside the next generation of carbon-zero public transport.

The global response to climate change will undoubtedly unfold in increments, and there will almost certainly be setbacks and unforeseeable challenges, as there are with any major push for innovation. But the global indications are that things are about to change.

 

For more details, read this article on green deals around the world, about Interact, Signify's connected lighting software and systems for the IoT. 

 

This article is sponsored by Signify.

Related Topics

Most read
01

'The energy sector was crying out for change': Octopus Energy's Greg Jackson on the future of energy

• 8 min read
02

BCG confirms new targets to accelerate progress towards net zero

• 3 min read
03

'Hostile and highly opportunistic': Good Energy rebuffs Ecotricity's latest takeover offer

• 3 min read
04

Mark Carney-led offset market taskforce hands over reins to new governance body

• 5 min read
05

Sadiq Khan: All new London buses to be zero emissions

• 3 min read

More on Climate change

A canopy of trees in front of the Milan skyline | Credit: iStock
Biodiversity

Amazon to funnel €20m into nature-based climate projects across Europe

Urban forestry project in Italy is first to benefit from tech giant's nature-based solutions, biodiversity and community wellbeing funding programme

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
The 2021 award ceremony took place on 22 September at the Brewery
Editor's Blog

You won the argument

James Murray's speech to the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2021 - in full

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 8 min read
Formula E commits to reducing total greenhouse gas emissions by 45% in the next 10 years
Automotive

Formula E becomes first sport to back Science Based Targets initiative

Net zero carbon racing championship aims to cut emissions by 45 per cent by 2030

Bea Tridimas
clock • 2 min read