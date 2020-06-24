Signify
This year's holiday lights demonstrate that a zero-carbon future is possible
The LED revolution is a sign business can shift the needle on climate action, argues Signify's Harry Verhaar
CDP: Corporate supply chains could deliver a gigaton of carbon savings
Investor research group urges more corporates to push suppliers to deliver cost effective emissions reduction
Promising to go net zero is easy, but here's how to deliver it
Joao Pola, UK & Ireland CEO of Signify, formerly Philips Lighting, reveals the secrets to successfully implementing a net zero goal
Business urged to flick switch on LED lighting revolution
The Climate Group launches new campaign to convince more businesses to switch to connected LED lighting as the quickest way to cut building emissions