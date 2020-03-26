The BusinessGreen Take

Is the tide turning for ocean plastics?
Is the tide turning for ocean plastics?

The new call for evidence on tackling plastic packaging is both welcome and a stark warning for businesses about the pace at which green issues can climb the political agenda

The paradox of Hinkley Point
The paradox of Hinkley Point

The Hinkley Point project promises considerable benefits, but they risk being lost in an avalanche of criticism and justifiable concerns about the cost and timeline

ICAO deal: Soaring success or timid take-off?
ICAO deal: Soaring success or timid take-off?

The aviation deal is a step in the right direction, but needs an explicit link to the Paris Agreement goals and a credible offsetting system to really set the industry on a climate-friendly flight path

In praise of Amber Rudd
In praise of Amber Rudd

Energy and Climate change Secretary offers green businesses and investors some much-needed reassurance, but can she deliver on promised long term vision?