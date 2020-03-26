The BusinessGreen Take
Net zero emission goal reveals the extremely good, the bad, and the ugly of UK climate strategy
Historic commitment to pass net zero emission legislation provides further evidence the fossil fuel economy is on its way out, but flaws remain in government's short and medium term approach
Davos 2018: The days of GDP as the main measure of economic success may be numbered
Global economic elite urged by World Economic Forum to consider alternative metric, prioritising living standards and sustainability
Industrial Strategy: 'Clean growth' promises right royal opportunity for UK economy
New strategy underscores importance of low-carbon innovation to future growth, but struggles to address flaws in the government's decarbonisation plans
Is the tide turning for ocean plastics?
The new call for evidence on tackling plastic packaging is both welcome and a stark warning for businesses about the pace at which green issues can climb the political agenda
Volvo's pivot is a sign EVs have bridged the desirability gap
With sleeker electric vehicles now tempting consumers over to the green side, expect many more carmakers to follow Volvo's example
Labour's green economic vision looks bolder than ever, but can Corbyn really sell it to voters?
Labour's decision to oppose fracking on climate change grounds is an encouraging development, but does the current leadership have the nous to deliver a compelling green economic vision
The paradox of Hinkley Point
The Hinkley Point project promises considerable benefits, but they risk being lost in an avalanche of criticism and justifiable concerns about the cost and timeline
Is Jeremy Corbyn's dream of a publicly-owned energy system the way to solve the climate crisis?
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn this weekend proposed to sweep away the UK's 'centralised' energy system and replace it with a greener system shaped by public ownership - but could such a vision ever become a reality?
IMO is charting a dangerous and self-defeating course of delayed climate action
Shipping industry last week delayed key decisions on carbon reduction plan until 2023 - but will businesses and policymakers be prepared to wait that long?
Demand response outfits are furious at National Grid, and who can blame them?
Leaving demand response out in the cold will only make consumers and the environment worse off
The government says it wants a high standards Brexit - here's the first test
The government has once again lost a court battle over its air quality plans, how it responds will tell us a lot about how serious its Green Brexit vision should be taken
Viva the (energy) revolution?
An 'enormous distraction' or an essential step in an energy revolution? The jury's out on Labour's plans, writes Madeleine Cuff
MPs' focus on the future promises lifeline for UK CCS
In focusing on how to revive the battered carbon capture sector, MPs attempt to draw a line under last year's scandalous decision to scrap demonstration funding
Quelle surprise: The EU is preparing to double down on post-Brexit green trade standards
Leaked strategy document shows EU is not blinking when it comes to ensuring level playing field on environmental standards, further asserting its 'red line'
Is the green economy's growth rate a cause for celebration or concern?
The ability of the green economy to grow at nearly treble the rate of the wider economy is both good news, and massively disappointing
Ford scrappage scheme: Breath of fresh air or fig leaf for diesels?
Ford is offering £2,000 to help drivers of older vehicles switch to cleaner petrol and diesel models - but why isn't the industry incentivising EVs instead?
Plug-in hybrids can already meet the government's proposed 2040 goal - there is no need for loopholes
Ministers should tell the auto industry it has confidence in their R&D efforts - a ban on new hybrids from 2040 is eminently achievable
Beware the unconscious recoupling: It's time to double down on decarbonisation efforts
Recent emissions data reveals a worrying global trend re-tying emissions to economic growth
Out at sea, a revolution in clean energy is underway
The UK deserves credit for the offshore wind boom that promises to help make Europe an offshore clean energy pioneer
Money talks: Why Moody's climate risk warning is one policy makers may actually listen to
Banks, investors, and credit rating agencies wield the power to shift global politics faster and more effectively than scientists
As BP sees the light in solar, oil is becoming a darker stain for investors
BP's $200m Lightsource injection may be a drop in the ocean for the UK oil giant, but it demonstrates growing recognition of the risks of fossil fuels
There is no time to waste, businesses should start preparing for a net zero emission goal now
Claire Perry's confirmation the government will review the UK's long term emissions targets sends a clear signal to businesses - decarbonisation is going to have to accelerate
Why Tesla's Model 3 sales surge should make the oil industry sit up and take notice
Set against global auto demand 276,000 orders for the new Model 3 is still small fry, but Tesla's unprecedented sales pipeline should make fossil fuel investors worried about how quick technology demand can change
Why community energy is crucial for the growth of the UK's clean energy industry
Following subsidy cuts and local opposition to development, the UK renewables industry is facing an uncertain future. But one sector is going from strength to strength - community projects
Aviation carbon standard won't plug jumbo jet-sized hole in Paris Agreement
As environmental groups label new aviation carbon standard "ineffective", pressure on the industry to decarbonise looks set to intensify
Landlords should not be allowed to dodge energy efficiency rules
Ground-breaking energy efficiency legislation risks being left with loopholes large enough for thousands of homes to slip through - the government must act
The five flaws in Theresa May's fracking strategy
The latest update on the government's fracking strategy somehow manages to add several more major weaknesses to Number 10's shale gas vision
Reality check: Ministers need to wake up to falling clean tech investment alarm bells
The slowdown in clean energy investment should be focusing minds in governments and boardrooms around the world
Is a nationwide recycling system framework the panacea for England's struggling recycling sector?
WRAP has unveiled guidelines to improve consistency of England's recycling collections, but will it be enough to boost recycling rates?
The circular economy can leave businesses in a spin, but it shouldn't
The sheer breadth of what the circular economy vision encompasses can leave businesses disorientated, but there are simple steps all businesses can take to improve their resource efficiency
Marrakesh Action Proclamation is a sign global community is holding the climate line
COP22 statement shows countries are preparing to hunker down and defend the ground won last year in Paris
Is Germany's reported climate plan compromise all bad?
BusinessGreen takes a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly in Germany's mooted climate strategy
The end of the world as we know it - and I don't feel fine
The collapse in biodiversity poses serious threats to businesses that can no longer be ignored
All trade deals are difficult, including the green variety
There is widespread support for a new Environmental Goods Agreement, and yet it still faces significant challenges
Could a takeaway change the world?
Just Eat's plan to offer discounts on electric delivery bikes could
ICAO deal: Soaring success or timid take-off?
The aviation deal is a step in the right direction, but needs an explicit link to the Paris Agreement goals and a credible offsetting system to really set the industry on a climate-friendly flight path
A toothless green watchdog would only harm UK business
The government's plans for a new environmental watchdog are to be welcomed, but they urgently need strengthening
US-Canada climate push shows Paris momentum keeps on growing
Latest bilateral climate initiative marks the next phase of Post-Paris Agreement action
Higher pay and job satisfaction: Do green jobs offer a snapshot of the future?
IEMA's annual survey of members suggests environmental and sustainability professionals are a happy bunch, but challenges such as gender pay disparity remain
US Clean Power Plan halt: No need to panic just yet
The Supreme Court's decision to stay the Clean Power Plan while legal action is heard is less than ideal, but it will barely make a dent in US clean energy investment
Missed green opportunities at the Conservative Party Conference
The Conservatives are making some encouraging noises on climate action, but are still struggling to seize the opportunity for a fresh post-Brexit vision
What killed the Green Deal? Ideology, intransigence, and austerity
The Green Deal failed, but the original ambition behind the scheme was on the money. Ministers now need to find a way to make energy efficiency financing work or risk missing out on cost-effective emissions savings
Tackling plastics does not excuse anchor-dragging on climate action
The IMO's plan to crack down on plastic waste is welcome, but it must deliver results for the climate as well
The climate alarm bells have been ringing for a while - and investors have stopped hitting 'snooze'
Major shift in stance from asset management giant Vanguard last week, coupled with fresh climate risk warnings today from Schroders, are a sign investment community is taking climate risk seriously
Road to Zero: Through its caution, government is prolonging market uncertainty
Exemption for hybrids under 2040 ban, no detail on post-2020 incentives and 'progress review' slated for 2025 all mean less certainty for business
Corbyn's green plans: The very good, the bad, and the ugly
Jeremy Corbyn's vision for a net zero emission economy and green jobs blitz was refreshingly ambitious, but big questions remain
May's emissions omission - the unanswered green questions of Brexit
Is Britain heading for a green Brexit or a dirty one? May has left the green economy no wiser
The energy market is changing much faster than you think - savvy businesses will embrace the disruption
We don't have to wait until 2025 to see the demise of coal in the UK - it's happening right before our eyes
The government needs to fire up the green gas industry
As the REA's latest report shows, the UK has the potential to rapidly expand its green gas sector - but only if ministers seize the opportunity
Shell's New Energies division suggests the Paris Effect is building up steam
Oil giant's decision to hedge its bets by quietly stepping up clean energy investment is unlikely to have happened without Paris Agreement
Is energy-saving green finance finally moving into the spotlight?
Green Investment Bank's latest LED street lighting deal highlights how green loans should become a 'no-brainer' for councils and businesses
Funding a new wave of nuclear projects would be throwing good money after bad
Instead of Hinkley being the start of a "new wave" of British nuclear stations, it should mark the end of a long and sorry saga
Here's an idea for Rory Stewart: Deliver a new waste strategy
Environment Minister's listening mode is welcome, but the waste and recycling sector wants to see an end to 'policy vacuum' sooner rather than later
Vivergo shutdown is latest sign biofuels' future lies in the skies
Case for biofuels in passenger cars is rapidly shrinking in the face of electric technology, but sector could still play a vital role in aviation and freight
Divestment and fiduciary duty: It is time to end the confusion
It is already entirely possible to interpret fiduciary duty in a way that tackles climate risks and allows for divestment, but plans to update investment rules are still hugely welcome
We need to suspend silly season - the climate warning bells are deafening
Parliament is considering starting its summer holiday early, but it is hard to think of a worse time for the political class to be so distracted
Clean Growth Strategy puts government and green business on the same team
The Clean Growth Strategy could herald a new era of public-private collaboration
Despite setbacks, action to tackle shipping emissions is as inevitable as the tides
The IMO's failure last week to make progress towards an international climate change deal is disappointing, but those who wish to delay emissions reductions are fighting a losing battle
Exxon's climate risk assessment prompts more questions than it answers
The oil giant believes climate change poses 'little risk' to its reserves, but should investors take its conclusions at face value?
Business wants certainty post-Brexit, and on energy and climate policy the EU and UK are starting to deliver
The passage of the fifth carbon budget and the unveiling of new EU emissions targets provides a clear signal to businesses and investors that decarbonisation will continue
Why would you build a building that wasn't green?
Survey confirms what many within the industry have been saying for some time: green building is now a mainstream concern
Auction opportunities: Renewables are mainstream, popular, and cheap, so why hamper onshore project development?
It's been another good week for UK renewables, but the opening of subsidy-free projects cannot mask the barriers to deployment the industry still faces
Bending the curve: Accelerating adoption rate signals success for EVs, and trouble for the oil industry
How quickly consumers embrace electric vehicles will be critical to the fate of oil majors - but the early signs are promising
Does Donald Trump really have an 'open mind' on climate change?
Hopes that the President-elect may temper his opposition to climate action should be obliterated by what he actually told the New York Times
In praise of Amber Rudd
Energy and Climate change Secretary offers green businesses and investors some much-needed reassurance, but can she deliver on promised long term vision?
Could Tesla's acquisition of SolarCity transform the clean energy market?
While financial concerns should be heeded, the deal promises to turn Tesla into a one-stop-shop for green energy products
Trump's reckless decision is a blow to his self-styled 'business President' image
The message from the business community is clear: Trump has made a mistake in withdrawing US from climate accord
Hillary Clinton: The greenest president ever?
Green businesses will be hoping Donald Trump's pro-pollution policies are thwarted today, but there are also plenty of positive environmental reasons to yearn for a Clinton presidency
In praise of Bristol - Leading the way on low-carbon heat
The rest of the country could learn a lot from Bristol's ambitious approach towards decarbonising its heating network
Nuclear fallout: Does the UK need a Plan B for decarbonisation?
The government's response to the shelving of three major new nuclear projects suggests a re-think is underway, but does it go far enough?
The past week suggests the Paris Agreement is starting to deliver
The Science-Based Targets initiative and its sister campaigns point the way to a new form of sustainable multinational
Does the Auto Sector Deal sign post a future of EV dominance?
Sector deal sets electric propulsion as the clear destination for the car industry, but more detail is urgently needed on national charging infrastructure strategy
With a week left until voting day, it's high time green issues hit the mainstream
The Greener UK hustings gave the environment is biggest airing yet - but it was an event preaching to the converted, argues BusinessGreen's Michael Holder
COP23: Could King Coal's days be numbered?
The Powering Past Coal Alliance has provided the breakthrough the Bonn Summit urgently needed
With a year to go until Brexit, green businesses must make their voices heard
The government has talked a good game on 'Green Brexit', but key details are still absent - the low carbon economy is right to be concerned
The T-charge: A template for other cities to follow?
London's £10 levy on the most polluting cars highlights how bold regulation can help stimulate new markets
'Structural decline': Is it time for oil giants to shake up their investment plans?
After a strong end to 2017, oil majors have some extra cash to play with - the question is, what should they do with it?