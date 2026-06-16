From risk to reward: How UK businesses are building resilience to deliver long-term value

From risk to reward: How UK businesses are building resilience to deliver long-term value

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

Download your copy of Ecologi's new report on how UK businesses are responding to escalating climate risks and clean tech opportunities

The vast majority of businesses in the UK have experienced climate-related disruption over the past two years, with many reporting climate risks have negatively affected their commercial performance through higher costs across their operations and supply chains.

That is the headline finding from a major new survey of 1,600 UK businesses published today by environmental consultancy Ecologi in partnership with BusinessGreen.

From Risk to Reward: How UK Businesses are Building Resilience to Deliver Long-Term Value, reveals how organisations are responding to the growing challenges and opportunities presented by escalating climate impacts and the accelerating clean energy transition.

The report is based on a survey conducted by research firm OnePoll between April and May this year, and explores three key themes:

  • Risk: Climate impacts are landing on balance sheets across every sector and every size of business
  • Resilience: A dangerous nature blind spot is widening, with too many businesses failing to recognise that their operations depend on healthy natural systems to function
  • Reward: Sustainability is paying off, with businesses reducing emissions reporting measurable uplifts in revenue, brand image and operational efficiency

To download your copy, simply complete the form below. 

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