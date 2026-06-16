Electrification is the UK's economic lifeline

clock • 3 min read

Faster, more coordinated electrification can deliver significant and lasting economic benefits, writes Bev Cornaby from Corporate Leaders Group (CLG) UK

As we face yet more energy price rises in July, the UK faces a choice: maintain dependence on fossil fuels or pursue electrification. It's an age-old dilemma in any crisis between finding an immediate...

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