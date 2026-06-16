Electrification is the UK's economic lifeline

Faster, more coordinated electrification can deliver significant and lasting economic benefits, writes Bev Cornaby from Corporate Leaders Group (CLG) UK
As we face yet more energy price rises in July, the UK faces a choice: maintain dependence on fossil fuels or pursue electrification. It's an age-old dilemma in any crisis between finding an immediate...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis