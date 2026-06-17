'Science-based ambition is now the norm': Climate commitments treble among world's largest companies

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Latest analysis from Climate Impact Partners shows carbon credits emerging as a key tool for the world's leading businesses to drive decarbonisation and meet climate targets

Nearly three-quarters of the world's largest companies by revenue now have at least one climate commitment in place, with the share having trebled since 2019. That is according to Climate Impact Partners'...

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