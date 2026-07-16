'Paying off massively': ETS cut EU industrial emissions 41 per cent between 2021 and 2023

Bloc's flagship carbon market helped avoid around 800 million tonnes of carbon dioxide annually over two-year period, according to new data
The European Union's Emissions Trading System (ETS) led to a 41 per cent reduction in the bloc's industrial emissions between 2021 and 2023 - a decrease of around 800 million tonnes of carbon dioxide per...
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