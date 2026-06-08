Government proposals to exempt more developments from BNG rules risk creating abundant green spaces for the wealthy and biodiversity deserts for the poor, writes CIEEM CEO Sally Hayns
Biodiversity Net Gain (BNG) is one of the most important environmental policy interventions I've seen in my 30 years as a professional ecologist. Introduced in 2024, it means developers have to leave...
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