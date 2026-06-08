NatureProsperity: Jeremy Leggett launches new nature recovery investment firm

Serial green entrepreneur who founded Solarcentury, SolarAid, and Highlands Rewilding reveals plans for new venture designed to accelerate nature recovery at scale
A new "nature positive" investment company seeking to drive long-term capital into projects that can deliver environmental recovery at scale while enabling affordable rural housing has been launched by...
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