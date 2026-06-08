'The world has changed': Financing for low carbon industrial projects doubles

Mission Possible initiative reveals how pipeline for innovative clean industrial projects is accelerating, as companies and governments look to reduce exposure to fossil fuel imports
The past six months has seen a doubling in the number of low carbon industrial projects reaching final investment decisions, unlocking an estimated $43bn of investment in a range of clean fuel, green chemicals,...
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