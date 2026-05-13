Paris Agreement: The next challenge for Article 6 is implementation, not integrity

The rules governing carbon credit trading in the Paris Agreement are sound - the question now is whether the capacity to apply them will be developed quickly and broadly enough to make the mechanism work, writes Ritika Tewari from the Project Developer Forum
We are in a period of transition. For the past three years, international carbon markets have operated under the single organising logic of 'integrity first'. After the lessons of the Kyoto era, the Article...
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