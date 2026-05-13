Survey: Misinformation remains biggest barrier to EV adoption

New Octopus and Autotrader survey reveals 'striking divide' between fuel drivers' beliefs about going electric and EV drivers' reality
"Almost everything" fuel drivers worry about when switching to an electric vehicle (EV), including range, costs, and charging are not regarded as issues by the vast majority of people driving them...
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