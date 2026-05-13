Study: Dubai, London and Los Angeles airports named among world's top flight CO2 emitters

Assessment of flight data across 1,300 airports worldwide finds aviation sector remains off track for meeting climate targets, with many hubs also drawing up runway expansion plans
Just 100 airports are already responsible for around two thirds of total carbon emissions from passenger flights worldwide, and plans to build additional runways at many of these aviation hubs risks putting...
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