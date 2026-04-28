Study: Fossil fuel power generation has peaked in every OECD country

New analysis claims OECD member countries now generating far less electricity from oil, gas, and coal than at peak levels, with generation down 19 per cent since 2007
"Global momentum" is building behind the transition away from fossil fuels, after a new study today revealed all 38 member countries of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD)...
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