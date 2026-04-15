The Chancery Lane Project unveils new AI-tool for climate contracts

New suite of AI and digital tools aim to help legal, procurement, and sustainability teams draft and assess climate-aligned contracts
Lawyers, procurement teams, and sustainability professionals have been presented with a new suite of AI tools designed to help law firms and businesses develop contracts that can help catalyse climate...
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