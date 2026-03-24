As the Iran war sends jet fuel prices skyrocketing, airlines are cancelling flights, raising fares and lobbying against the EU's ETS - but weakening green policies won't protect airlines, it will lock in their vulnerability, writes Aoife O'Leary from Opportunity Green
The oil price surge from the war in Iran has many consequences, including increasing air fares, disrupted routes and in some places, even cancelled flights where kerosene is scarce. None of this should...
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