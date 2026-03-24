Leading firms sign joint commitment to decarbonise electrical supply chains

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
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Credit: iStock

Companies from UK's energy, transport, and built environment sectors back new BEAMA net zero framework

Almost 30 companies from the UK's energy, transport, and built environment sectors have today backed a new climate pledge designed to turbocharge progress towards achieving net zero emissions in electrical...

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