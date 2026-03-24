New electric bus fleet to connect Salisbury and Stonehenge

Wiltshire Council and Salisbury Reds set to receive 23 new electric buses to serve Salisbury and surrounding areas
Bus routes connecting Salisbury city centre with historic landmark Stonehenge will soon be operating a fully electric service, after Wiltshire Council confirmed it has been awarded £11.4m for 23 new electric...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis