New electric bus fleet to connect Salisbury and Stonehenge

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Wiltshire Council and Salisbury Reds set to receive 23 new electric buses to serve Salisbury and surrounding areas

Bus routes connecting Salisbury city centre with historic landmark Stonehenge will soon be operating a fully electric service, after Wiltshire Council confirmed it has been awarded £11.4m for 23 new electric...

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