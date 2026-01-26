Why we need to build climate resilience where it matters - in health and cities

The choice is stark: economies can either continue paying escalating costs to manage climate-driven health crises - or they can invest earlier in preventative measures that reduce harms
Climate impacts are no longer abstract future risks. Climate action is increasingly being judged not by net zero targets, but by what is being delivered on the ground - and whether it is reducing real...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis