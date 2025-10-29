Severn Trent launches fresh round of its nature protection funding for farmers

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Farmers invited to apply for Severn Trent's latest STEPS programme, according to the water supplier

Severn Trent has opened the latest round of its environmental protection scheme funding for farmers based in eligible catchments, the water supplier announced this week. The options available through...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Investment

The data gap holding back investment in resilience and nature
Investment

The data gap holding back investment in resilience and nature

Evidence overwhelmingly shows adaptation and nature matter financially - the challenge now is making these risks and opportunities calculable, comparable, and actionable, writes Roberto Martin from LSE's Earth Capital Nexus

Roberto Martin, LSE's Earth Capital Nexus
clock 29 October 2025 • 5 min read
Severn Trent launches fresh round of its nature protection funding for farmers
Investment

Severn Trent launches fresh round of its nature protection funding for farmers

Farmers invited to apply for Severn Trent's latest STEPS programme, according to the water supplier

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 29 October 2025 • 2 min read
UK government moves ESG ratings providers under FCA remit
Investment

UK government moves ESG ratings providers under FCA remit

Providers of environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings are to be regulated in the UK by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), under new legislation passed this week

Michael Nelson, Investment Week
clock 28 October 2025 • 2 min read