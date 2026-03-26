BSI unveils UK investment standards to combat 'greenwashing' in nature markets

Government-backed Nature Investment Standards aim to boost investor confidence in nature-based carbon credits, biodiversity net gain projects, and farming subsidy schemes
New government-backed nature investment standards designed to combat 'greenwashing' and boost investor confidence in emerging markets for nature-based carbon and Biodiversity Net Gain credits have been...
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