BSI unveils UK investment standards to combat 'greenwashing' in nature markets

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Government-backed Nature Investment Standards aim to boost investor confidence in nature-based carbon credits, biodiversity net gain projects, and farming subsidy schemes

New government-backed nature investment standards designed to combat 'greenwashing' and boost investor confidence in emerging markets for nature-based carbon and Biodiversity Net Gain credits have been...

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