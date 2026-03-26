Church of England Pensions Board to vote against 'climate backtracking banks'

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
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Credit: iStock

Manager of £3.4bn-worth of funds reveals plan to vote against reappointment of directors at leading banks over climate risk concerns

The Church of England Pensions Board has said it plans to vote against the reappointment of directors at HSBC, NatWest, and Santander during this year's annual general meeting (AGM) season, as it accused...

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