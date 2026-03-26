Draft guidelines unveiled to help unlock finance for industrial decarbonisation

Voluntary Transition Finance Guidelines aim to provide greater clarity and consistency for investors to help them support 'real economy decarbonisation'
Updated draft guidelines to help steer investment towards projects that can decarbonise high-emitting sectors of the UK economy have been unveiled today by the Transition Finance Council (TFC). Developed...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis