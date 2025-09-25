Nature is critical infrastructure - the UK government should treat it that way

Embedding natural systems dependency into planning and infrastructure decisions is essential for growth that is sustainable, resilient, and long-lasting, writes Nattergal CEO Archie Struthers
This week, the government made its ambition clear: Britain must build its way back to growth. With a focus on accelerating the delivery of new wind farms, transport links and data centres, the government...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis