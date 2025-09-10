University of Leeds farm aims to halve emissions through climate-smart research trial

The Climate Smart Research project will see the farm, which is located between Leeds and York, tackle the growing pressure faced by the agricultural industry to adapt to climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions
The University of Leeds has announced plans to turn its farm into a pioneering research station for testing and accelerating the development of climate-smart agricultural methods. Located between Leeds...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis