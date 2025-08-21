Your home is a possible power station – so why are we wasting its potential?

clock • 4 min read

Our homes are not just a cost, but energy assets - let's stop wasting their potential, writes Laura Sandys

It's time to flip the energy story on its head. In 2025, we are still treating our homes like passive, energy-hungry boxes that drain the grid, when in fact, every home has the potential to be a contributor;...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Energy

'Unwelcome news': Energy price cap to tick up by two per cent from October
Energy

'Unwelcome news': Energy price cap to tick up by two per cent from October

Latest increase in domestic energy prices sparks fresh calls for increased support for energy efficiency measures

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 August 2025 • 7 min read
Study: Low public awareness risks scuppering UK flexible energy tariff uptake
Energy

Study: Low public awareness risks scuppering UK flexible energy tariff uptake

UK households risk missing out on hundreds of pounds of annual energy bill savings due to low awareness of flexible energy tariffs, research warns

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 August 2025 • 4 min read
How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration
Energy

How the UK's renewables surge has enjoyed a summer of steady acceleration

Microgeneration records are being toppled and now larger projects are enjoying a wave of planning approvals - are the UK's ambitious clean power plans starting to be realised?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 21 August 2025 • 8 min read