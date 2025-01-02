Reports: Government hires 'nudge unit' experts to tackle heat pump myths

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Behavioural Insights Team to help ministers fight heat pump misinformation and encourage clean tech rollout, reports claim

The government has called upon behavioural science experts to help "nudge" Brits towards installing heat pumps and dispel myths around the technology, according to reports. The Guardian today revealed...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Safe and effective': New roadmap to help local authorities deliver cross-pavement EV charging

Zoisa North-Bond: 'We need people who challenge the status quo'

Most read
01

Analysis: UK electricity reached 'cleanest ever' level in 2024

02 January 2025 • 4 min read
02

Government sets out 'clear conditions' for new energy from waste plants

02 January 2025 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Government hires 'nudge unit' experts to tackle heat pump myths

02 January 2025 • 3 min read
04

UK data centres and water use: What you need to know

02 January 2025 • 5 min read
05

Green business leaders recognised in New Year Honours List

31 December 2024 • 4 min read

More on Technology

Reports: Government hires 'nudge unit' experts to tackle heat pump myths
Technology

Reports: Government hires 'nudge unit' experts to tackle heat pump myths

Behavioural Insights Team to help ministers fight heat pump misinformation and encourage clean tech rollout, reports claim

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 January 2025 • 3 min read
Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users
Technology

Study: Heat pumps recommended by 85 per cent of users

Trial reveals high levels of satisfaction with green heating systems, as new analysis confirms heat pumps are three to four times more efficient than boilers

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 December 2024 • 5 min read
MCS: November 'best month of 2024 so far' for domestic clean tech installations
Technology

MCS: November 'best month of 2024 so far' for domestic clean tech installations

Latest data shows number of solar panels, heat pumps, and battery storage installations by homes and businesses has surpassed last year’s record with a month to go

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2024 • 2 min read