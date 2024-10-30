How water companies can navigate increased litigation risk

clock • 5 min read

A landmark Supreme Court ruling this summer means water companies could face a raft of legal challenges over pollution, writes Paul Hastings' Ruth Knox

The UK water sector has faced unprecedented changes this year, as the scale of the UK water crisis has grown markedly and the pace of scrutiny escalated in relation to pollution incidents. One key development...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Government mulls proposals to streamline Judicial Reviews against green projects

29 October 2024 • 5 min read
02

Global Biodiversity Framework Fund: COP16 delivers $163m funding boost for nature projects

29 October 2024 • 3 min read
03

Why UK and Europe face 'two-year window' to secure lift-off for aviation e-fuels

29 October 2024 • 5 min read
04

Three things businesses should consider for electricity procurement in the energy transition

29 October 2024 • 5 min read
05

Report: Financial firms invested more in fossil fuels than clean energy in 2023

28 October 2024 • 2 min read

More on Management

Jenny Garbis: 'Creating tangible change is hard because climate change is a gradual disaster'
Management

Jenny Garbis: 'Creating tangible change is hard because climate change is a gradual disaster'

Apprentice candidate turned green entrepreneur discusses how consumers care about the climate in theory, but that doesn't mean they will automatically stop buying fast fashion or going to steak restaurants in practice

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 October 2024 • 7 min read
What you should know about ISO's forthcoming first net zero standard
Management

What you should know about ISO's forthcoming first net zero standard

The international standard, coming in late 2025, will require ongoing verification

Heather Clancy, Trellis
clock 25 October 2024 • 5 min read
CSRD: How third-party audits under the EU's sustainability reporting mandate will work
Management

CSRD: How third-party audits under the EU's sustainability reporting mandate will work

So-called third party assurance is an additional safeguard check for companies in complying with the EU's Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive

Leah Garden, Trellis
clock 11 October 2024 • 3 min read