Report: European climate fintech start-ups attracted £1.3bn investment in first half of 2024

Investment in climate-related financial technology firms almost matched last year’s total in the first half of 2024, according to new data from CommerzVentures
Climate fintech start-ups in Europe and the US raised $2.1bn in the first six months of 2024, almost equalling funding for the entirety of the previous year, according to new research from CommerzVentures....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.