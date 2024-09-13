We can't just 'keep on truckin'' - decarbonising freight must be a priority

clock • 3 min read

Decarbonisation of heavy goods vehicles in the UK is happening at a glacial pace, writes Transport & Environment's Ralph Palmer

Heavy goods vehicles are at the heart of our nation's economy, transporting our needs and luxuries to all corners of the country and ensuring the goods we export get to their destination. But the sector,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Half of Brits would prefer a low carbon home, but many are 'confused' by cleantech

12 September 2024 • 5 min read
02

'Unsustainable path': Why the OBR is raising the alarm over the impact of climate change on the UK's debt mountain

12 September 2024 • 7 min read
03

CBI head laments 'frustrating' wait for clarity on UK's net zero policy frameworks

12 September 2024 • 7 min read
04

L'Oréal investment in Abolis to fund new generation of bio-based beauty ingredients

13 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

ZeroAvia lands £20m funding boost from Scottish National Investment Bank

13 September 2024 • 2 min read

More on Haulage

Study: Leading truckmakers putting climate goals at risk
Haulage

Study: Leading truckmakers putting climate goals at risk

New report from Carbon Tracker warns eight leading suppliers of heavy-duty vehicles are 'failing to electrify at anything close to the pace required'

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 May 2024 • 4 min read
Clean rubbish collection: Hampshire welcomes electric refuse trucks
Haulage

Clean rubbish collection: Hampshire welcomes electric refuse trucks

New pilot project aims to prove feasibility of electrifying the recycling and refuse fleet for Basingstoke and Deane, Hart and Rushmoor

Amber Rolt
clock 19 March 2024 • 3 min read
Government targets 75 per cent growth in UK rail freight by 2050
Haulage

Government targets 75 per cent growth in UK rail freight by 2050

Target designed to encourage investment in rail freight and encourage polluting lorries off UK roads, according to Department for Transport

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 20 December 2023 • 2 min read