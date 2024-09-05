The Water (Special Measures) Bill is a significant step forward in fixing our broken water system

Cecilia Keating
clock • 15 min read

Environment Secretary Steve Reed sets out how Labour intends to 'fundamentally transform how our entire water system works'

A transcript of the Environment Secretary's speech to business leaders and environmental campaigners at the Thames Rowing Club on 5th September. If we were standing where we are now in the summer of...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

'Trashing the planet': Greenpeace barricades Unilever HQ in protest at firm's plastic output

Green social prescribing: Access to nature boosts happiness, study finds

Most read
01

'Strong month': EVs reach record 23 per cent market share in August

04 September 2024 • 5 min read
02

How Rory Stewart lifted the lid on Tory lobbying against environmental action

04 September 2024 • 3 min read
03

Reports: Defra prepares to slash nature-friendly farming budget

03 September 2024 • 2 min read
04

'Disappointing': Capri-Sun launches petition to overturn EU ban on plastic straws

03 September 2024 • 3 min read
05

EasyJet: More efficient airspace use could slash emissions from European aviation

04 September 2024 • 5 min read

More on Politics

How Rory Stewart lifted the lid on Tory lobbying against environmental action
Politics

How Rory Stewart lifted the lid on Tory lobbying against environmental action

The former Minister's excoriating book provides a depressing insight into how vested interest's opposition to environmental policies stymies effective policy development

Roger Harrabin
clock 04 September 2024 • 3 min read
'Utterly deluded': Former Conservative climate minister slams Ed Miliband's clean power by 2030 target
Politics

'Utterly deluded': Former Conservative climate minister slams Ed Miliband's clean power by 2030 target

Graham Stuart attacks Labour's plan for a decarbonised energy system, as Conservatives step up criticism of new government's net zero strategy

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 03 September 2024 • 7 min read
'Step up': MPs urged to back Climate and Nature Bill
Politics

'Step up': MPs urged to back Climate and Nature Bill

MPs from all parties called on deliver flagship climate and nature legislation as ballot for Private Members’ Bills opens

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 02 September 2024 • 3 min read